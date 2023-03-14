UrduPoint.com

Costa Rica's 'urban Mine' For Planet-friendlier Lithium

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Costa Rica's 'urban mine' for planet-friendlier lithium

Cartago, Costa Rica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Costa Rica, a country where open pit mining is banned, has become a leader in the extraction of heavy metals such as lithium -- not from the Earth, but old batteries.

The Fortech recycling factory which opened nearly three decades ago in Cartago about 27 kilometers (17 miles) from the capital San Jose, is referred to by its staff as an "urban mine." For the last six years, it has focused on extracting lithium contained in rechargeable batteries used in everything from mobile phones and laptops to electric cars and solar panels.

Millions of batteries are discarded every year.

While the battery casings take about 100 years to decompose, the often toxic heavy metals inside never do.

For Fortech, this presents a proverbial gold mine, and for our planet, perhaps a lifeboat.

"We now know that waste does not exist. We know it is a resource that can be used again," Fortech managing director Guillermo Pereira told AFP.

"It's important to break paradigms," added the 54-year-old, who with his son Francisco, 25, created a new method for extracting metals from used batteries.

"The world needs a circular economy" that recycles precious Primary materials rather than sourcing new ones, said Pereira.

- 'White gold' - Unlike lithium mined elsewhere in conditions often harmful to the environment, workers and local populations, Fortech's metals are taken from 1,500 tons of used batteries discarded every year in Costa Rica alone, according to his son, the company's project manager.

They are collected in malls, electronics stores or electric vehicle sales points.

Lithium, dubbed "white gold" or the "oil of the 21st century," has seen its price explode on the global market from $5,700 per ton in November 2020 to 60,500 Dollars in September 2022 due to electric cars replacing their polluting, gas-guzzling forerunners.

But lithium production plants consume millions of liters of water and can be harmful to the environment.

Obtaining lithium from recycling batteries expels only a quarter of the planet-warming CO2 that comes with mining it, according to Fortech chemist Henry Prado.

Recycling also saves the planet of the environment pollution caused by the "usual disposal method" of lithium batteries, which is often simply to dump them, he added.

According to the American Chemical Society, as little as five percent of the world's lithium-ion batteries are thought to be recycled.

- 'Pioneer' - At Fortech, collected spent batteries are placed on a conveyor belt that feeds them into a crusher.

The waste extracted in this way is then transformed into a mix of cobalt, nickel, manganese and lithium known as "black mass." These metals comprise about 57 percent of each battery -- the rest is copper, aluminum, plastic and iron, all of which can also be recycled.

Fortech does not have the technology to further separate the individual metals in the "black mass," which it sells instead to factories in Europe to complete the process and manufacture new batteries.

According to the German development agency GIZ, Fortech has turned Costa Rica into "a pioneer in Latin America in the valorization of used lithium batteries."

Related Topics

Century World Technology Water Europe Mobile German Company Oil Vehicle Cobalt Cartago Pereira San Jose Price Costa Rica September November 2020 Gold Market All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

2 hours ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

2 hours ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.