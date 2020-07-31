UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England V Ireland 1st ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Cricket: England v Ireland 1st ODI scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the first day/night one-day international between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Thursday: Ireland P.

Stirling c Morgan b Willey 2 G. Delany c Banton b Willey 22 A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Willey 3 H. Tector b Mahmood 0 K. O'Brien c Willey b Rashid 22 L. Tucker lbw b Willey 0 C. Campher not out 59 Simi Singh run out (Banton/Bairstow) 0 A.

McBrine c Billings b Curran 40 B. McCarthy c Vince b Mahmood 3 C. Young c Roy b Willey 11 Extras (b4, lb2, w4) 10 Total (all out, 44.4 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Stirling), 2-7 (Balbirnie), 3-28 (Tector), 4-28 (Delany), 5-28 (Tucker), 6-79 (O'Brien), 7-79 (Simi Singh), 8-145 (McBrine), 9-156 (McCarthy), 10-172 (Young) Bowling: Willey 8.4-2-30-5 (2w); Mahmood 9-1-36-2 (1w); Rashid 10-3-26-1; Curran 7-0-37-1 (1w); Moeen 10-0-37-0 England (target: 173) J.

Roy lbw b Young 24 J. Bairstow lbw b McBrine 2 J. Vince c Tucker b Young 25 T. Banton c Tucker b Campher 11 S. Billings not out 67 E. Morgan not out 36 Extras (lb6, nb1, w2) 9 Total (4 wkts, 27.5 overs) 174 Did not bat: Moeen Ali, D Willey, T Curran, A Rashid, Mahmood Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Bairstow), 2-34 (Roy), 3-59 (Vince), 4-78 (Banton) Bowling: McCarthy 0.5-0-3-0 (1nb); Stirling 0.1-0-1-0; Young 8-0-56-2; McBrine 8-0-47-1 (1w); Campher 5-0-26-1 (1w); Simi Singh 3.5-0-23-0; Delany 2-0-12-0 result: England won by six wickets Player of the match: David Willey (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Mike Burns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG) tv umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG) Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG) Remaining Fixtures Aug 1: 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl (D/N) Aug 4: 3rd ODI, Ageas Bowl (D/N) Note: D/N = Day/Night

