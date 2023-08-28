Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques sends verbal message to Seychelles President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Victoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Royal Court Advisor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, who is on a visit to the Republic of Seychelles, has conveyed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's verbal message concerning bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation to the Republic of Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Received by Ramkalawan on Monday at the presidential palace in Victoria, Kattan conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of the Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the president, the government and the people of the Republic of Seychelles.

The president of Seychelles, in turn, sent his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ramkalawan said his country supports the Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh and expressed appreciation for the First Saudi-African and Fifth Arab-African summits to be held in Riyadh this year.

Kattan conveyed the Saudi government's thanks for this support, which stems from the distinguished relations between the two countries.