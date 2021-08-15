UrduPoint.com

D-Backs Rookie Gilbert Hurls No-hit Gem In First MLB Start

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert threw the eighth no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night, shutting out the San Diego Padres 7-0 in his first big league start.

Gilbert struck out five batters and walked three in front of a crowd of 16,700 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona to become just the fourth pitcher in history to toss a no-hitter in his first start.

"Crazy. It's not going to hit me for another day. I don't know what just happened. That was crazy," the 27-year-old Gilbert said of the no-hitter.

The only other pitchers to throw a no-hitter in their first career big league start are Bobo Holloman in 1953, Bumpus Jones in 1892 and Ted Breitenstein in 1891.

The eighth no-hitter of the baseball season equals the record set in 1884.

The league's most recent no-hitter was by a combination of Chicago Cubs pitchers on June 24. Others include: San Diego's Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore's John Means (May 5), Cincinnati's Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit's Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees' Corey Kluber (May 19).

Gilbert's Diamondback teammate Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter because it was part of a double-header series.

It was the third no-hitter in Diamondbacks history and the first since Edwin Jackson's in 2010 against Tampa Bay.

Randy Johnson threw a perfect game in 2004 against Atlanta.

Gilbert, who was called up from the minors a few weeks ago, previously made three scoreless relief appearances with Arizona this season.

On Saturday, Gilbert forced Tommy Pham to line out to center fielder Ketel Marte for the final out, sparking a celebration on the field with his teammates who rushed the pitching mound. He fanned Trent Grisham and Kim Ha-Seong earlier in the ninth. His three walks were all to Padres leadoff batter Pham.

"I tried to tune out as much as I could," Gilbert said. "But that last inning, I heard everything." Gilbert said he realized it might be an extra special night for him in the middle of the contest.

"I was aware in, like, the fifth inning. But (Padres hitters) were hitting balls really hard, and other guys were missing it ... it was a rush," he said.

Gilbert, of Santa Cruz, California, spent all his previous six seasons in the minors with a collection of clubs including Williamsport, Clearwater, Lehigh Valley, Reno and Reading.

This was a stunning outcome for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the major leagues this season.

"We were in the right place at the right time and made the plays and it equaled a no-hitter," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

