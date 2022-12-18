UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Peru Protests Climbs To 23

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Death toll in Peru protests climbs to 23

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll in nationwide protests in Peru sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo has risen to 23, authorities said on Saturday.

Peru has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency as clashes between police and protesters rage on in several areas over Castillo's Dec. 7 impeachment and arrest.

At least 569 people, including 216 security personnel, have been injured in the capital Lima and other regions, including Apurimac, Ancash, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Moquegua, and Puno, according to the Peru Ombudsman's Office.

Protests have been most violent in Ayacucho and Apurimac, which together account for 13 of all reported fatalities.

Peru's National Coordinator for Human Rights, a coalition of civil society groups, called for an immediate stop to the use of force against protesters, urging authorities to conduct thorough investigations and punish those responsible.

The coalition blamed Peru's "highest political authorities" for the bloodshed and demanded an end to the military's intervention as thousands of soldiers swarmed the country after the state of emergency was announced.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Peru's new President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament, and a schedule for new elections.

They are also pressing for Castillo's immediate release, with calls only growing louder after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that he will remain in detention for 18 months as he faces charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

