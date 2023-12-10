Despite efforts, smog continues to haunt authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Unbridled growth, ill planned development projects and poor time management by the city authorities had led Lahore to endure another smoggy winter, once again maintaining its unfortunate position as the most polluted city during last week of November.

Even a smart lockdown for three days a week and ban on vehicular traffic on the Mall road on Sunday could not change the situation exposing millions of historic city residents to different pollution related diseases.

Environmentalists and common people believe that untimely initiation of projects like Controlled Access Corridor on Bund Road, Shahdara, Akbar Chowk and Imamia Colony flyover and other construction work contributed to already injurious airborne dust particles.

The instances of lack of coordination among the city management is another dilemma aggravating the situation and resulting in futility of various measures taken by the caretaker government to effectively combat smog and worsening environmental conditions.

During this recent week, the air quality of the provincial metropolis was very unhealthy as the residents still await desired results from various police and civic authorities.

Although different agencies like Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Traffic Police, Horticulture department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) are on toes to combat this situation, yet the desired visible results were still awaited.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claims to visit 6,297 industrial units finding most of them violating laws, sealing 1,011 units, lodging 469 FIRs and imposed over Rs 100 million fine collectively, yet the situation remains out of control.

“Besides this, the department also checked 16,815 vehicles in the city, of which 6,798 were issued challans besides impounding 706 for emitting excessive smoke,” informed Director General (DG-EPA) Zaheer Abbas Malik.

“We have also established smog cell and smog control room, pre-smog and anti-smog squads, developed Eco-Watch App, established anti-smog committees in all districts, formed 12 special squads in Lahore district, converted brick-kilns to zigzag technology, installed emission control devices (ECD) and much more to combat smog,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) enforcement wing has also lodged 550 FIRs against individuals for violations in nine housing societies as part of last month's crackdown on offenses.

“For burning waste in open, over 1,200 fines exceeding Rs. 2.2 million were issued,” disclosed LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din.

“Our action is in line with the Local Government Act and Section 188 implemented for smog prevention. We have impounded more than 50 vehicles for illegal waste besides issuing over 1,453 warning notices on minor violations.”

Babar mentioned to launching of tree plantation campaign by LWMC and Pak Mission Society under the banner of Child-Driven Climate Action Project and selecting 10 government and private schools in the city for this activity.

In efforts to control pollution, the Parks and Horticulture Authority also claims to embark on plantation campaign.

"We are actively pursuing our targets to expand green cover of Lahore besides promoting cultural sports and raising awareness among youth to make them contribute for environmental protection,” said Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

The PDMA has declared smog a calamity and took action against the polluters by registering FIRs and imposing fine.

“We arrested seven people, imposed Rs 1.8 million fine and registered 21 FIRs for burning crops residue,” informed spokesperson for Relief Commissioner and PDMA Mazhar Hussain.

He also mentioned to indiscriminate action against brick-kilns and smoke emitting vehicle.

Meanwhile, Punjab Transport Company also took action against 18,000 polluting vehicles, 5,010 four-wheelers for using prohibited and unsafe fuel and 3,818 vehicles plying on roads without fitness certificate.

“Not a single vehicle was being spared over rules’ violation,” said Faiq Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer PTC.

Even after listening to plausible claims of these authorities, the situation on ground tells the story otherwise wherein thousands of citizens are falling ill due to uncontrolled smog.

Officials in health department state that major hospitals like Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Mian Munshi Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Ittefaq Hospital, Shalamar Hospital etc had received hundreds of patients with respiratory and lung diseases during this smoggy season.

Health experts have warned the ailing people to remain cautious of smog and air pollution as it intensifies already existing diseases especially in case of children and elderly people.

Since the situation persists, there is need for better coordinated efforts among different provincial government organs for more accurate and aggressive measures.

The city masters will have to increase forest cover, promote electric vehicles and cleaner fuel, decrease transport burden, time management for development and ensure better cleanliness.

Since fog is a trans-boundary phenomenon wherein the pollutants also travel to Pakistan from Indian side and when it mixes with pollutants especially suspended particulate matter in the air, it creates thick smog that is highly injurious to human health. Therefore, the authorities must tackle this issue beyond routine measures.

There is also dire need to tighten noose around Baboos, enjoying facilities on common man’s tax money, asking them to roam around their jurisdictions to check open burning of crops residue especially along M-3 and M-4.

APP/nam/maz (APP Feature Service)