Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Diego Maradona's doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.

Police raided Leopoldo Luque's surgery and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to television images and judicial sources, the agency reported.