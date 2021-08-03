UrduPoint.com

Drechsler Overjoyed As Mihambo Ends Germany's 21-year Wait For Long-jump Gold

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Drechsler overjoyed as Mihambo ends Germany's 21-year wait for long-jump gold

Berlin, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Athletics legend Heike Drechsler was left close to tears after Malaika Mihambo ended Germany's 21-year-wait for Olympic gold in the long jump on Tuesday at the Tokyo Games.

Mihambo added Olympic gold to the world title she won in Qatar in 2019 when she leapt a season-best 7.00 metres to win the women's long jump competition in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old's last-gasp victory saw her beat USA veteran Brittney Reese in a nerve-wracking final to give Germany a first long-jump Olympic gold since Drechsler won the women's event at the 2000 Sydney games.

"It's crazy. I'm really happy for her, she deserves it - she showed nerves of steel," Drechsler, 56, told AFP subsidiary SID after watching at home in Helsinki.

"We will toast it with a glass of champagne. I am very touched, I almost cried." Drechsler is the only woman to have twice won Olympic long jump titles for Germany after she struck gold at the 1992 games in Barcelona and eight years later in Sydney, when she was 35.

In Tokyo on Tuesday, Mihambo was third before her jaw-dropping leap clinched gold on her last jump which left 2012 Olympic champion Reese -- who had led after clearing 6.

97m -- with one final attempt to reclaim the lead.

The American could only manage 6.84 with her last jump to settle for silver with Nigeria's Ese Brume taking bronze after jumping 6.97m.

"I always believed she (Mihambo) could do it. I know what potential she has," said Drechsler.

"Malaika has proven what mental strength she has to pull it together." Mihambo is now the fourth German Olympic long jump champion after West Germany's Heide Rosendahl won at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, East Germany's Angela Voigt was the 1976 winner in Montreal and Drechsler, who won her titles after Germany's reunification in 1990.

"This is so good for (German) athletics," said Drechsler, who won a long-jump silver medal for East Germany at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, where she also earned bronze medals on the track in the 100m and 200m.

"We haven't had so many highlights (for Germany) in Tokyo yet. I hope we will see Malaika for years to come."

Related Topics

USA World German Qatar Germany Sydney Helsinki Munich Tokyo Seoul Barcelona Lead Nigeria Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

56 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

44 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

44 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.