ECOWAS likely to decide on lifting Mali sanctions Friday

Bamako, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, mediating in the Mali crisis for the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, said the organisation would probably decide on Friday whether it would lift economic sanctions against the country.

Speaking in Mali's capital Bamako on Wednesday, Jonathan called the post-coup measures imposed on the country by the 15-nation bloc "unfortunate".

Mali is due to swear in a new interim president on Friday, after last month's military coup.

Jonathan added that Ghanaian President and current ECOWAS leader Nana Akufo-Addo will "probably" decide whether to lift the potentially crippling sanctions that day.