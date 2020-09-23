UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECOWAS Likely To Decide On Lifting Mali Sanctions Friday

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 PM

ECOWAS likely to decide on lifting Mali sanctions Friday

Bamako, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, mediating in the Mali crisis for the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, said the organisation would probably decide on Friday whether it would lift economic sanctions against the country.

Speaking in Mali's capital Bamako on Wednesday, Jonathan called the post-coup measures imposed on the country by the 15-nation bloc "unfortunate".

Mali is due to swear in a new interim president on Friday, after last month's military coup.

Jonathan added that Ghanaian President and current ECOWAS leader Nana Akufo-Addo will "probably" decide whether to lift the potentially crippling sanctions that day.

Related Topics

Africa Mali Bamako

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

36 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.