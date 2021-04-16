UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England All-rounder Stokes Out For Up To 12 Weeks With Broken Finger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

England all-rounder Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after fracturing a finger while on Indian Premier League duty, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.

"England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks after a repeat X-ray and CT scan on Thursday revealed that he has a fracture of his left index finger," an England and Wales Cricket board statement read.

"Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow. He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday.

"The injury occurred while fielding during Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

" Stokes looks set to miss England's two Tests against New Zealand in June as well as limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka.

He could be back for the white-ball assignments against Pakistan in July and the five Tests against India that start the following month.

The Royals said earlier in the week that Stokes would be ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season.

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery," the team said.

Stokes, 29, was this week named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world for the second year in a row, becoming the first England cricketer to win the award twice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Punjab Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Leeds Wales June July Family New Zealand

Recent Stories

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

9 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

21 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

26 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

41 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

42 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.