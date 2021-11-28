EU border agency plane to be deployed over Channel on Wednesday

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frontex, the European Union border agency, will deploy a plane to help fight migrant trafficking in the Channel from December 1, France announced on Sunday.

The aircraft will "fly day and night" over the area from France to the Netherlands, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at the end of a European meeting convened in northern France days after 27 migrants died in the Channel.