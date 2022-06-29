UrduPoint.com

EU Insurance Ban Targets Russian Oil Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

EU insurance ban targets Russian oil exports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :An EU ban on insuring ships transporting Russian oil could potentially hurt Moscow more than its embargo on the nation's crude, analysts say.

The European Union recently unveiled the insurance ban in a sixth set of economic sanctions aimed at punishing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In a further knock, G7 leaders are seeking a price cap for Russian oil to further hurt Kremlin revenues.

The EU insurance and reinsurance ban, covering all maritime transportation of Russian oil, comes as Moscow seeks to ramp up sales to China and India to help offset the embargo.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Oil Price All

Recent Stories

Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

8 hours ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

8 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio ..

DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio campaign

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement plan of THQs, OPDs

8 hours ago
 Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU ho ..

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU hospital

10 hours ago
 US migrant deaths: what we know

US migrant deaths: what we know

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.