Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Former police officer Derek Chauvin offered his "condolences" to the family of George Floyd during his sentencing for murdering the African American man during an arrest last year.

"At this time due to some additional legal matters at hand, I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time," Chauvin told the Minneapolis court.

"But briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family.

"There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," he added.