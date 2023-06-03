UrduPoint.com

Fijian Drua Outclass Reds To Book Super Rugby Finals Berth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Fijian Drua outclass Reds to book Super Rugby finals berth

Suva, Fiji, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Fijian Drua became the first Pacific Island-based team to reach the Super Rugby knockout stages after scoring six tries in a rampant 41-17 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva on Saturday.

Roared on by a passionate crowd, Drua produced the most commanding of their six wins this season, lifting them from 10th to seventh in the standings.

It ensures the Fijian outfit will finish the regular season in seventh or eighth place, setting up a quarter-final in New Zealand next week.

Their opponents will be either the top-qualifying Waikato Chiefs or the defending champions Canterbury Crusaders.

The Crusaders were upset 27-26 by the Wellington Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday but that did not change their standings.

While the Crusaders will finish the regular season ranked second, the Hurricanes remain fifth and will meet the fourth-placed ACT Brumbies in a Canberra quarter-final.

The Drua's win eliminates the Otago Highlanders from contention and leaves the eighth-placed Reds vulnerable.

They will fill the last play-off spot unless the Western Force upset the Chiefs in the final regular season match in Perth later on Saturday.

It was a fifth home win in six matches for Drua, who were introduced to the newly named Super Rugby Pacific last year, alongside Moana Pasifika, who include players with Samoan and Tongan heritage.

The two newcomers held the bottom two places in 2022 and while Moana have gone winless this season, Drua have unleashed an exciting brand of attacking rugby.

Some players were in tears after the full-time whistle and their effort was praised by captain Meli Derenalagi.

"You can see how happy we are right now," he told broadcaster Sky Sport.

"Hats off to the soldiers behind me for carrying out their duty today.

"Thanks for the crowd coming out in numbers. They've supported us throughout the season, that's why we played our hearts out today." The Reds led 17-12 late in the first half thanks to tries to forwards Ryan Smith and Fraser McReight but did not score again, spending long periods of the second half trying to contain a stream of unrelenting Drua runners.

Despite wet conditions, the hosts scored three tries in each half, with fullback Selestino Ravutaumada setting the scene with an early score from a charge down.

The game was still in the balance entering the final quarter before hooker Tevita Ikanivere and flanker Joseva Tamani scored.

In a later match, the Crusaders appeared in control at 19-8 ahead going into the second half but the Hurricanes dominated the closing stages, with tries to Cam Roigard, Josh Moorby and Brayden Iose.

It was probably the last home game for the retiring Hurricanes and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

Related Topics

Canberra Perth Suva Wellington All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

24 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

1 hour ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.