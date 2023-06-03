Fijian Drua outclass Reds to book Super Rugby finals berth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Suva, Fiji, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Fijian Drua became the first Pacific Island-based team to reach the Super Rugby knockout stages after scoring six tries in a rampant 41-17 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva on Saturday.

Roared on by a passionate crowd, Drua produced the most commanding of their six wins this season, lifting them from 10th to seventh in the standings.

It ensures the Fijian outfit will finish the regular season in seventh or eighth place, setting up a quarter-final in New Zealand next week.

Their opponents will be either the top-qualifying Waikato Chiefs or the defending champions Canterbury Crusaders.

The Crusaders were upset 27-26 by the Wellington Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday but that did not change their standings.

While the Crusaders will finish the regular season ranked second, the Hurricanes remain fifth and will meet the fourth-placed ACT Brumbies in a Canberra quarter-final.

The Drua's win eliminates the Otago Highlanders from contention and leaves the eighth-placed Reds vulnerable.

They will fill the last play-off spot unless the Western Force upset the Chiefs in the final regular season match in Perth later on Saturday.

It was a fifth home win in six matches for Drua, who were introduced to the newly named Super Rugby Pacific last year, alongside Moana Pasifika, who include players with Samoan and Tongan heritage.

The two newcomers held the bottom two places in 2022 and while Moana have gone winless this season, Drua have unleashed an exciting brand of attacking rugby.

Some players were in tears after the full-time whistle and their effort was praised by captain Meli Derenalagi.

"You can see how happy we are right now," he told broadcaster Sky Sport.

"Hats off to the soldiers behind me for carrying out their duty today.

"Thanks for the crowd coming out in numbers. They've supported us throughout the season, that's why we played our hearts out today." The Reds led 17-12 late in the first half thanks to tries to forwards Ryan Smith and Fraser McReight but did not score again, spending long periods of the second half trying to contain a stream of unrelenting Drua runners.

Despite wet conditions, the hosts scored three tries in each half, with fullback Selestino Ravutaumada setting the scene with an early score from a charge down.

The game was still in the balance entering the final quarter before hooker Tevita Ikanivere and flanker Joseva Tamani scored.

In a later match, the Crusaders appeared in control at 19-8 ahead going into the second half but the Hurricanes dominated the closing stages, with tries to Cam Roigard, Josh Moorby and Brayden Iose.

It was probably the last home game for the retiring Hurricanes and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.