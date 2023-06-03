UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of Iraqi Pilgrims Enters Saudi Arabia Through Jadidah Arar Border Crossing

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

First batch of Iraqi pilgrims enters Saudi Arabia through Jadidah Arar border crossing

Arar, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Passports Office of the Jadidah Arar land border crossing in the Northern Border Region received Friday the first Iraqi pilgrims and finalized their entry procedures to the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced its full readiness to receive pilgrims and facilitate their entry procedures at the Kingdom's international air, land, and sea crossings, using the latest technologies run by highly qualified personnel.

