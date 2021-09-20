Five Dead After Shooting With Police In Kazakhstan's Almaty
Mon 20th September 2021
Moscow, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Two police officers and three other people were killed Monday in a shootout in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, officials said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
A police statement said that a man who had been served an eviction notice had "opened fire," leaving two law enforcement officials and three others dead.