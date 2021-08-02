UrduPoint.com

Five Pakistani Movies Being Screened In Beijing From Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As part of the celebratory activities of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, five movies from Pakistan will be screened during a first-ever Pakistan Film Week starting here from Wednesday (Aug 04).

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and China-Film Administration have jointly organized the four-day film week to further enhance cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between the two countries.

The premier of film "Motorcycle Girl" will be held on August 4 at 6:30 p.m at China Film Archive, No.3, Wenhuiyuan Lu, Haidian District, Beijing. The movie will be screened with Chinese and English subtitle.

The movies to be screened during the film week include Motorcycle Girl, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Bin Roye, Ho Maan Jahan and Blind love.

Two films will be screened on the last day of the film week.

In November last year, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon" became the first Pakistan film to hit the silver-screens in China first time in 40 years.

The movie received the round of applause from around 400 people including officials of the Chinese government, institutions, enterprises, think tanks and media during its premier show.

The screening of movies during the film week is expected to build a new bridge for cultural exchanges between the two countries and further consolidate the Pakistan-China friendship.

It is also likely to pave way for joint ventures and joint productions of Pakistani movies between Pakistan and China.

