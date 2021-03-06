UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flamingos Poisoned By Illegal Lead Pellets In Greek Lagoon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Flamingos poisoned by illegal lead pellets in Greek lagoon

Agios Mamas, Greece, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :On a country road that the locals have dubbed 'Flamingo Street' Stavros Kalpakis walks alongside the tall reeds of Agios Mamas, a small northern Greek lagoon, peering through binoculars.

The grizzled environmentalist puts on his waterproof waders and boots and steps into knee-deep water. When he returns moments later, he is holding a dead pink flamingo -- one of dozens found in the area in recent weeks, killed by lead poisoning.

Around 50 of the majestic pink birds are known to have died so far in the small lagoon in Greece's northern Halkidiki peninsula some 580 kilometres (360 miles) north of Athens, Kalpakis, head of the Action for Wildlife organisation, tells AFP.

Of nearly a dozen flamingos retrieved by the group for medical attention, none could be saved.

"Flamingos eat small pebbles to help with digestion, and they are eating the shrapnel from bullets.

.. it's giving them lead poisoning," says Ellie Bridgeman, a 20-year-old volunteer working with the group.

Tests confirmed that the cause of death was lead poisoning, which also threatens humans, said Sofia Prousali, one of the organisation's volunteer vets.

"We ran tests for avian flu and the West Nile virus and they all came back negative," Prousali said.

"All the birds that had these symptoms were found to have pellets in their stomachs," she said, adding that there were likely other dead birds hidden in the lush vegetation that have not been recovered.

Agios Mamas is one of Europe's Natura 2000 wildlife diversity regions, and is home to nearly 60 different bird species.

Even more importantly, flamingos were recorded breeding here last year, the first time this has ever happened in Greece.

Related Topics

Dead Water Europe Road Died Sofia Athens Lead Greece All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 March 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

10 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

10 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

10 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.