Football: English Championship Results
Sun 17th October 2021
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :English Championship result on Sunday: Swansea 3 Cardiff 0 Played Saturday Blackburn 2 Coventry 2 Bristol City 0 Bournemouth 2 Fulham 4 QPR 1 Huddersfield 2 Hull 0 Middlesbrough 2 Peterborough 0 Millwall 0 Luton 2 Nottingham Forest 2 Blackpool 1 Preston 0 Derby 0 Reading 1 Barnsley 0 Sheffield United 2 Stoke 1 Played FridayWest Bromwich 1 Birmingham 0