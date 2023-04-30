UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 1 Burnley 2 Coventry 2 Birmingham 0 Hull 1 Swansea 1 Reading 1 Wigan 1 Sheffield United 4 Preston 1 Stoke 0 QPR 1 Sunderland 2 Watford 2 Playing later West Brom v Norwich (1630 GMT) Played Friday Blackpool 2 Millwall 3 Playing Sunday Cardiff v Huddersfield (1100) Playing MondayBlackburn v Luton (1630), Rotherham v Middlesbrough (1200)

Related Topics

Sunderland Bristol Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Sunday

Recent Stories

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

10 minutes ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

10 minutes ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

10 minutes ago
 Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary ..

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

9 minutes ago
 Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham ..

Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham in thriller

9 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.