Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 37 23 8 6 90 32 77 Bournemouth 36 20 9 7 59 31 69 ---------------------------------------- Huddersfield 40 18 12 10 52 43 66 Luton 38 18 9 11 56 42 63 Sheff Utd 38 17 10 11 52 40 61 Blackburn 39 17 10 12 49 39 61 ---------------------------------------- Middlesbrough 37 17 8 12 48 40 59 QPR 38 17 8 13 54 48 59 Nottm Forest 36 16 10 10 53 35 58 Millwall 38 15 12 11 39 36 57 Coventry 38 15 10 13 49 46 55 West Brom 38 14 12 12 42 36 54 Blackpool 37 14 10 13 42 41 52 Preston 38 12 15 11 40 44 51 Stoke 38 13 10 15 48 44 49 Swansea 37 13 9 15 41 52 48 Cardiff 38 13 7 18 45 56 46 Bristol City 39 12 8 19 49 69 44 Birmingham 39 10 12 17 42 58 42 Hull 40 11 8 21 33 45 41 Reading 38 11 6 21 44 73 33 ---------------------------------------- Barnsley 38 6 10 22 28 54 28 Peterborough 38 6 8 24 32 76 26 Derby 39 11 13 15 38 45 25 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rulesTop two promoted automatically, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

