Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Burnley 35 22 11 2 68 28 77 Sheff Utd 35 20 7 8 56 31 67 --------------------------------- Middlesbrough 35 18 6 11 61 40 60 Blackburn 36 18 4 14 41 41 58 Luton 35 15 12 8 43 34 57 Norwich 35 16 7 12 51 39 55 -------------------------------- Millwall 35 15 9 11 45 38 54 Coventry 35 14 10 11 41 34 52 West Brom 35 14 9 12 45 38 51 Watford 35 13 12 10 41 38 51 Sunderland 35 13 10 12 50 43 49 Preston 35 12 11 12 30 38 47 Stoke 36 13 7 16 47 44 46 Bristol City 35 11 12 12 43 43 45 Hull 35 12 9 14 40 48 45 Reading 35 13 5 17 38 54 44 Swansea 35 11 10 14 47 52 43 Rotherham 35 9 13 13 40 47 40 Birmingham 35 10 9 16 39 47 39 QPR 35 10 9 16 36 52 39 Cardiff 35 10 8 17 27 38 38 ------------------------------- Blackpool 35 7 11 17 33 51 32Huddersfield 35 8 8 19 30 51 32Wigan 35 7 11 17 31 54 32