Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Thursday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 14 12 2 0 34 10 38 AC Milan 14 9 3 2 27 14 30 Juventus 14 8 4 2 21 7 28 Lazio 13 8 3 2 25 8 27 Inter Milan 14 9 0 5 31 20 27 Atalanta 14 8 3 3 20 12 27 Roma 14 8 2 4 17 13 26 Udinese 14 6 6 2 22 14 24 Torino 14 6 2 6 15 16 20 Fiorentina 14 5 4 5 17 18 19 Salernitana 14 4 5 5 19 21 17 Sassuolo 14 4 4 6 15 19 16 Bologna 14 4 4 6 17 25 16 Empoli 14 3 5 6 10 19 14 Monza 13 4 1 8 13 21 13 Lecce 14 2 6 6 12 17 12 Spezia 14 2 4 8 12 25 10 Cremonese 14 0 7 7 11 24 7Sampdoria 14 1 3 10 6 25 6Hellas Verona 14 1 2 11 11 27 5