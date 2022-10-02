Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths

Hong Kong, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 174 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football: - Players - "Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news." -- Former England star Wayne Rooney.

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families." -- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart." -- England women's captain Leah Williamson.

- Teams - "We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected." -- Manchester United.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected." -- Manchester City.

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field." -- Barcelona.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia.

" -- Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match." -- Ajax.

- Organisations - "A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension." -- FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be." -- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night." -- Premier League.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia." -- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.