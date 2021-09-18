Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:20 AM
Madrid, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 13 6 10 Valencia 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 Atletico Madrid 4 3 1 0 7 4 10 Real Sociedad 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 Real Mallorca 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 Cadiz 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 Osasuna 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Villarreal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Levante 4 0 3 1 5 6 3 Real Betis 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Elche 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 Granada 3 0 2 1 1 5 2 Celta Vigo 5 0 1 4 4 10 1Getafe 3 0 0 3 1 4 0Alaves 3 0 0 3 1 8 0