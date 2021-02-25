UrduPoint.com
France V Scotland Six Nations Match Postponed: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

France v Scotland Six Nations match postponed: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Six Nations match between France and Scotland in Paris, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to the numerous coronavirus cases in the home squad, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.

In a statement, organisers said that a new date for the fixture, which was due to take place at the Stade de France on Sunday, would be announced "in due course".

