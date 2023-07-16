French prosecutor charges high-speed train shooter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A man who grabbed and fired a policeman's gun on a high-speed train to Paris has been charged with attempted murder and held in custody, French prosecutors said on Saturday.

Brought before an instructing magistrate, the suspect "remained silent", the prosecutors' office in the eastern French town of Chalon-sur-Saone said, adding that the man was a Romanian citizen.

After the man used a hammer to smash a window on the service linking Annecy with Paris on Thursday, a train inspector called for help from an armed policeman on board.

During a struggle, the man seized the officer's service weapon and allegedly fired off a shot before he could be brought under control with the intervention of several passengers.

There were no injuries reported.

Police also found a switchblade in the man's pocket.