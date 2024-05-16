Imran Khan’s Photo During SC Hearing Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
The PTI founder, wearing blue tea-shirt, is seen sitting on a chair and contended during hearing of the case at the Supreme Court.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan’s photo through video link from Adiala jail surfaced on the social media and went viral in the Whatsapp groups on Thursday.
Wearing a light-blue tea-shirt, Imran Khan is seen sitting on a chair inside the jail during his appearance before the Supreme Court via video link.
Imran Khan was looking determined and contended while sitting on the chair during the hearing of the case at the Supreme Court regarding amendments in the NAB laws.
A SC five-member bench was hearing the case.
The decision about live telecast of the proceedings, however, is yet to be made.
As the hearing commenced, Imran Khan appeared before the top court via video link. Advocate Khawaja Haris was representing Imran Khan while Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan was there to represent the state. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan was also present there.
The lawyers, the leaders from the PTI and a larger number of journalists were also present there on the occasion.
