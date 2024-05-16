PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit  

,

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

There will be a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister will visit the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where a briefing will be given to the Prime Minister on the project.