Open Menu

PM Arrives In Muzaffarabad On Day-long Visit

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:23 PM

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit  

The official sources say that Tthe Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

There will be a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister will visit the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where a briefing will be given to the Prime Minister on the project.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan