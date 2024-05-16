PM Arrives In Muzaffarabad On Day-long Visit
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:23 PM
The official sources say that Tthe Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
There will be a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.
The Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the Prime Minister
The Prime Minister will visit the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where a briefing will be given to the Prime Minister on the project.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 32 kg drugs in five operations5 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary5 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest most wanted criminal6 minutes ago
-
DD Agri visited Saddar and Bajwat areas15 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy,hot weather forecast:16 minutes ago
-
Construction of District Education Authority building will be completed in June:DC16 minutes ago
-
Five injured in coaster-auto rickshaw collision16 minutes ago
-
RPO takes notice of journalist killing, traders condemn25 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly calls on Governor KP25 minutes ago