Gaza ceasefire agreed: Egyptian and Islamic sources

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement has been agreed and came into effect at 5:30am (3:30 GMT) on Thursday, an Egyptian source and a senior official told AFP.

The "ceasefire agreement comes as a result of Egypt's efforts" and has been endorsed by "Palestinian factions", said the top Egyptian official. A source confirmed the agreement to AFP.