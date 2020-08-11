BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 966 within one day to 217,293, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday.

The death toll in Germany rose by four to stand at 9,201, it added.

The threshold of 1,000 daily coronavirus infections in Germany had last been exceeded in May before numbers started increasing again at the end of July. The peak in new infections was reached in early April with more than 6,000.