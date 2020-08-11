UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 966 To 217,293 -- RKI

Tue 11th August 2020

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 966 to 217,293 -- RKI

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 966 within one day to 217,293, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday.

The death toll in Germany rose by four to stand at 9,201, it added.

The threshold of 1,000 daily coronavirus infections in Germany had last been exceeded in May before numbers started increasing again at the end of July. The peak in new infections was reached in early April with more than 6,000.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

