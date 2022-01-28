UrduPoint.com

Google To Invest $1 Bn In India's Number Two Mobile Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Google to invest $1 bn in India's number two mobile operator

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Google will invest up to $1 billion in India's second-largest mobile operator, Airtel, the companies said Friday, as the Android-maker looks to bolster its presence in the vast nation's booming telecoms market.

The global tech giant will buy a $700 million stake in billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, giving it 1.28 percent ownership, the firms said in a joint statement.

Up to $300 million more will be invested in "mutually agreeable" commercial projects over the next five years, including exploring opportunities to "bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone" in the price-conscious market.

"We are proud to partner on a shared vision for expanding connectivity and ensuring equitable access to the internet for more Indians," Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born chief executive of Google parent Alphabet said in a statement.

Google already holds a 7.7-percent stake in Indian market leader Reliance Jio, owned by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, following a $4.5-billion investment in 2020.

The two companies collaborated on a 4G-enabled, low-cost smartphone that launched in November last year.

Jio has been locked in fierce competition with Airtel and British telecoms giant Vodafone's local unit Vi since it kicked off a price war in 2016 by offering dirt-cheap internet and free calls.

Related Topics

India Internet Google Mobile Man Buy Price November 2016 2020 Market Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

15 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

38 minutes ago
 IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges ..

IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges Steps to Inclusive, 'Green' Gr ..

15 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

20 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>