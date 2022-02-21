UrduPoint.com

Greece Resumes Search For Ferry Fire Survivors

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Greece resumes search for ferry fire survivors

Corfu, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Greek firefighters and coastguards said Monday they were resuming the search for 10 people still missing from a ferry fire last week in which a truck driver perished.

Television footage showed smoke still billowing from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, more than 72 hours after a fire ripped through the vessel as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy with nearly 300 people aboard.

"It is a very difficult operation," a fire department spokeswoman told AFP.

More than 40 firefighters were taking part in the search and rescue operation with tugboats and coastguard vessels on standby nearby.

"There is major thermal stress and a lot of smoke," the spokeswoman said.

Most of the passengers were quickly evacuated, and a 21-year-old Belarussian truck driver emerged alive on Sunday.

But 10 other truck drivers -- seven Bulgarians, two Greeks and one Turk -- remain unaccounted for.

The body of a 58-year-old Greek truck driver was recovered Sunday, the first confirmed fatality of the accident.

Two of those rescued were Afghans not on the list, sparking fears that more undocumented passengers might also have been onboard.

The missing drivers reportedly slept in their vehicles, because cabins on the ferry were unsuitable, according to the Greek truck drivers' union.

"We had many complaints about living conditions for the drivers," union chairman Akis Dermatis told Greek public television ERT.

The ferry's owners, Grimaldi Lines, rejected the accusations, saying in a statement on Sunday that an inspection by the authorities in the port of Igoumenitsa two days before the fire had been "satisfactory".

The last fire onboard a ship in the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic, in which 13 people died.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Driver Vehicles Died Brindisi Norman Olympia Italy Greece December Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

9 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

37 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>