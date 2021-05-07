UrduPoint.com
Guardiola Says Champions League Final Not On His Mind As Man City Host Chelsea

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday comes too early to have any bearing on the Champions League final.

The two sides will meet again in European club football's showpiece in Istanbul on May 29.

City manager Guardiola said: "If we played the final in one week, six days, it could be but after tomorrow there are 21-22 days. Many things can happen. We just have to focus." Victory for City this weekend would see them secure their third Premier League title in four years.

"Always I have said the Premier League is the most important title," said Guardiola.

"Financially for the club, maybe qualifying for the Champions League is the most important but there is no doubt this is the most important.

"The Champions League is so special, it is nice, but this means so many things. We have four games to get two points, one victory, and we are going to try to get it." City, who already have the League Cup in their trophy cabinet, reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history with a memorable victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Guardiola insists, however, that competition has been pushed to the back of his mind for now.

He said: "There is not one thought about the final because we don't have the Premier League in our hands. When we have the Premier League then the focus will be on the Champions League."

