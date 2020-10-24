Guinea opposition leader vows to contest election result

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said Saturday that he would legally challenge President Alpha Conde's recently-announced victory in the West African nation's hotly contested election.

"We are still going to refer the matter to the constitutional court, without having too many expectations," Diallo told AFP in an interview.