Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of trade Monday as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 percent, or 119.27 points, to 28,454.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.32 percent, or 11.58 points, to 3,554.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.30 percent, or 7.21 points, to 2,359.65.