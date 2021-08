Tecolutla, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Hurricane Grace killed at least seven people as it tore through eastern Mexico, bringing strong winds and flooding, authorities in the hard-hit state of Veracruz said.

"Unfortunately we have seven deaths," including minors, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia told a news conference.

str-sem/dr/ft