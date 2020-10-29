Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana: US meteorologists

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of the southeastern US state of Louisiana on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and storm surge, US meteorologists said.

The Category 2 storm, with sustained winds of around 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour, moved onto land near Cocodrie in remote southeastern Louisiana. A hurricane warning was in effect for the New Orleans area.