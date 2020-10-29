UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall In Louisiana: US Meteorologists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana: US meteorologists

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of the southeastern US state of Louisiana on Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and storm surge, US meteorologists said.

The Category 2 storm, with sustained winds of around 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour, moved onto land near Cocodrie in remote southeastern Louisiana. A hurricane warning was in effect for the New Orleans area.

Related Topics

Storm New Orleans

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

8 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

8 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

10 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

10 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.