UrduPoint.com

In Cuba: Sleeping Fully Clothed In Case Of Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 08:10 AM

In Cuba: sleeping fully clothed in case of building collapse

Havana, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :"When we go to sleep, it is with the fear of not waking up again," says Elisa Bacyan, resident in one of about 700 apartment buildings deemed unsafe in the Cuban capital, where collapses are frequent.

Bacyan, 51, lives alone with her daughter Lesyanis, 12 in an old-town building named "Edificio Cuba" that dates from 1940.

The six-story building belongs to the Cuban State, like most others on the communist island. It sports 114 small rooms that house 92 families rent-free.

It used to be an elegant hotel, say residents.

Today, the floor planks are broken, the ceilings, columns and passageway walls reveal twisted metallic skeletons, and cracks and leaks abound.

Children "cannot even play here, because every now and again a piece (of building) comes down," said Bacyan, with tears in her eyes.

"I've already lost a child" to illness, Bacyan told AFP. "I do not want to lose my daughter too." - 'Not recommended' - Due to a lack of oversight and maintenance, buildings collapse fully or in part in Havana with shocking frequency, even more so during the rainy and hurricane season from June to November.

In 2020, a balcony gave way, killing three young girls.

This year, the first rains of June caused 146 buildings in the capital to partially crumble and two to come down completely, resulting in the death of a 69-year-old man, according to official media.

Nobody knows who will be next.

Official figures show that about 37 percent of 3.9 million residential buildings in the country were considered to be in an undesirable state by the end of 2020.

A building specialist, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, told AFP that Bacyan's home, "Edificio Cuba," had "structural defects from floor to ceiling.""It is not recommended that people live there."In this building, as in many others, the makeshift addition of mezzanines, bathrooms and water tanks significantly add to the load they were built to withstand.

Related Topics

Sports Water Hotel Young Havana Man Cuba June November 2020 Media From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

23 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

1 day ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 day ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

1 day ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.