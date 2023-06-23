Open Menu

India Drop Pujara For West Indies Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

India drop Pujara for West Indies tour

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara's extended batting slump has seen him left out of India's upcoming trip to the West Indies as selectors announced squads for the tour on Friday.

Up-and-coming batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been included in the 16-member squad for a two-Test series starting July 12 in Windsor Park, Dominica.

Jaiswal, 21, and Gaikwad, 26, were among the top run-getters in this year's Indian Premier League tournament and have been tipped as the future of Indian batting.

The duo come in at the expense of Pujara, 35, whose prolonged run drought included a disappointing 14 and 27 in India's loss to Australia in this month's World Test Championship final.

Jaiswal, who once lived in tents and sold food on the street to pursue his cricketing dream, made 625 runs including a century for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been rested from the tour after a gruelling IPL and Test championship.

Mohammed Siraj leads the pace pack alongside Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini and uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the Tests and three ODIs, while the squad for the following five T20 matches has yet to be announced.

Ajinkya Rahane will serve as Rohit's deputy in Tests and Hardik Pandya is vice-captain in the ODIs.

Team stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are all recovering from injuries while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is still undergoing rehab after a car crash in December.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Related Topics

India Century T20 World Australia Drought Indian Premier League Car Windsor Lead Dominica Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal July December All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

16 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

16 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

46 minutes ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous