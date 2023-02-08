MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 07 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Modi government was held adamant about changing the demography of occupied Kashmir.

While talking to media in the State metropolis on Tuesday PM while referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region said that following the abrogation of article 370 and 35A the apartheid regime has accelerated it's campaign aimed at converting Muslim majority of the state into a minority by granting domicile to non Kashmiris especially the soldiers.

He, however, maintained that despite all the tactics India has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris Legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

About Pakistan's consistent support to Kashmir cause, the PM said that Pakistan had always supported the Kashmiri's just cause.

Terming Pakistan as the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people, he said Kashmiris have been struggling for freedom for the last seven decades.

"The United Nations and the world should implement their resolutions", he said. In order to promote the Kashmir cause effectively at the international level, the PM said, "We have to change the traditional procedures regarding the freedom movement of Kashmir.