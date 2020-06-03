UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian 'Remove China Apps' Software Taken Down By Google

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian 'Remove China Apps' software taken down by Google

New Delhi, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A hugely popular Indian mobile application that helped users detect and delete Chinese software from their smartphones has been removed by Google from its Play Store, its maker said Wednesday.

"Remove China Apps" was downloaded more than five million times in the past two weeks as anti-Chinese sentiment grew because of the coronavirus and tensions along the two countries' border.

Its popularity, which made it the top trending app on Play Store in India, also followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call last month for a "self-reliant India".

The previously unknown company behind the app, OneTouch AppLabs, had said that its aim was to "develop world class products in India. #SelfReliant".

Once downloaded, the app identified the country of origin of software on a user's Android smartphone, highlighted those originating in China and suggested how to remove them.

The firm was not available for comment on Wednesday but a message on its website said that "Google has removed 'Remove China Apps' from Google Play store".

A Google spokesperson said that the removal was "due to policy violations," Bloomberg news reported.

Mitron, an alternative to the hugely popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok that was downloaded more than 5 million times, also disappeared from the Google Play Store this week.

Mitron had also benefitted from the growing anti-China sentiment in India. Its removal was likely due to security issues after cyber experts highlighted risks.

Tensions have flared in recent weeks between India and China over their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) frontier which has never been properly demarcated.

Both sides are said to have moved in hundreds of extra troops. Last month several soldiers were hurt during fistfights and stone-throwing.

India and China fought a brief border war in 1962. China still claims some 90,000 square kilometres (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi's control.

bb/stu/je

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Google Mobile China Narendra Modi Company New Delhi Border From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

1 minute ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

31 minutes ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

1 hour ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

1 hour ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

2 hours ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.