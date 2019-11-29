UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Day Out Of Presidents Cup, Replaced By An

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Injured Day out of Presidents Cup, replaced by An

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korean An Byeong-hun will make his Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne after Australian Jason Day withdrew from the International team with a back injury.

Day, who was selected to a fifth Presidents Cup team as a captain's pick by International skipper Ernie Els, said he would miss both the Australian Open in Sydney and the Presidents Cup after hurting his back while practicing in Palm Springs, California.

"Frustratingly, I've been through back problems before and my medical team decided it best to shut down all practice and play," he said in a statement posted on the Presidents Cup website.

Els promptly replaced him with An, who has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 US PGA Tour season with a third-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship and two more top-10 finishes.

"To have someone as steady and talented as Ben An puts us in a great position to succeed," Els said. "Ben played extremely well this fall and throughout the year and he will fit in nicely on this team." An becomes the second South Korean on the International team, joining 2019 US PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Im Sung-jae.

The International team will take on the US team led by playing captain Tiger Woods at Royal Melbourne from December 12-15 in the biennial match play showdown.

bb/jc

Related Topics

Melbourne Sydney Palm Springs North Korea Tiger Woods December 2019 Australian Open All From Best

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

12 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

13 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

13 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

13 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.