Intense Heat Expected To Continue In Wide Areas Of Japan: JMA

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said that scorching heat is expected to grip wide areas of Japan on Tuesday, driving temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that warm air from severe tropical storm Khanun and a Foehn phenomenon in areas along the Sea of Japan coast will likely cause temperatures to surge.

A daytime high of 38 degrees is forecast in the cities of Joetsu and Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, and 36 degrees in the cities of Akita, Fukui, and Tottori, said the JMA.

Weather officials said that heatstroke alerts have been issued in 26 of the country's 47 prefectures as the intense heat is expected to continue on Tuesday, urging people to avoid non-essential outings, use air-conditioning appropriately and keep hydrated.

