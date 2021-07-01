UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Appoints New Judiciary Chief, Replacing Raeisi

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Iran appoints new judiciary chief, replacing Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has appointed Mohsen Eje'i, a conservative political figure and long-time jurist, as the new chief of the judiciary, replacing President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

In his decree on Thursday, Khamenei urged the new judiciary chief to focus on "continuing the transformational approach, developing new technologies, decisively dealing with violations and resolutely fighting corruption".

He also praised the outgoing judiciary chief Raeisi, who will take over as Iran's new president on Aug. 5, for his "services".

Eje'i held the second-highest post in the country's judiciary since 2014, first under Iran's former judiciary chief Sadiq Larijani, and then under Raeisi.

He also served as the judiciary spokesman between 2010 and 2019, besides being the country's top attorney from 2009 to 2014, when he was replaced by Raeisi.

Eje'i also had a stint in the government, serving as an intelligence minister under former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad between 2005 and 2009, when he was reportedly axed.

He also served as a member of Iran's Expediency Council, a powerful advisory body to the Supreme Leader, originally set up to resolve conflicts between the parliament and top supervisory body Guardian Council.

Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, in a message, congratulated Eje'i on his appointment, calling the role of the judiciary in "strengthening social capital, public trust" as "irreplaceable".

Related Topics

Corruption Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran Parliament 2019 Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

5 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

1 hour ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.