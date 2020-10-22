UrduPoint.com
Ireland Locks Down For Second Wave, Germany Smashes Record Daily High

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland became the first European country to enter a second national lockdown and Germany's daily cases leapt to a record high as the second wave of coronavirus spread gloom across the continent on Thursday.

As a Covid-19 surge gripped European countries ahead of the onset of winter, Spain added to the list of disquieting statistics when it became the first country to pass a million cases.

Many European authorities have been reluctant to reimpose harsh lockdown measures, after previous restrictions caused deep recessions and widespread bitterness.

But Ireland's five million people have been ordered to stay at home for six weeks, with non-essential businesses urged to shut up shop.

Irish authorities have also imposed a strict five-kilometre (three-mile) travel limit, limited bars and restaurants to takeaway only and extended a ban on visits between households.

"It's devastating to see us locked down again.

.. during our busiest line-up for the Christmas period," Dublin antique jeweller John Farrington told AFP this week.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,126,000 people since emerging in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Global GDP is expected to contract 4.4 percent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said.

Germany, once a European success story for its virus response, leapt to a record 11,287 new infections in 24 hours, soaring past the previous high of just over 7,800 set last Friday.

Faced with the sharp rise, authorities have toughened anti-pandemic measures, such as banning large gatherings and making face masks compulsory on certain streets in Berlin.

In a symbol of Germany's woes, Health Minister Jens Spahn -- a chief ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel who has been praised for his calm stewardship during the pandemic -- tested positive and went into home isolation.

