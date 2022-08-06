UrduPoint.com

Ireland V South Africa 2nd T20 Score

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Ireland v South Africa 2nd T20 score

Bristol, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Friday: At BristolSouth Africa 182-6, 20 overs (R Hendricks 42; G Delany 2-24) v Ireland

Related Topics

Africa Ireland South Africa From

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

