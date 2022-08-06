- Home
Ireland V South Africa 2nd T20 Score
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM
Bristol, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Friday: At BristolSouth Africa 182-6, 20 overs (R Hendricks 42; G Delany 2-24) v Ireland
