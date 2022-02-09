Israel Hits Missile Targets In Syria: Military
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Jerusalem, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said.
"In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.