Israeli warplanes hit Gaza, Syria

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Israeli aircraft hit what the military said were Islamic sites in the Gaza Strip and Syria late Sunday.

In a new flareup a week ahead of fresh general election in the Jewish state, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout Gaza and near the Syrian capital Damascus, a military statement said.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities in either Gaza, which lies to the west of Israel, or Syria, which is to the country's north.

The Israeli military said it had struck "dozens" of targets throughout Gaza.

A military aircraft also fired from the northern Gaza Strip, the army said.

"A hit was identified," it added, with health officials in Gaza saying four people were wounded in the strikes.

In Syria, the Israeli army said it had struck targets outside the capital Damascus, including a base.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several strong explosions shortly before midnight (2200 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks were "near the Damascus international airport".

The Syrian state news agency Sana said "most of the enemy missiles were shot down before reaching their targets," stressing that "no airport" was struck.