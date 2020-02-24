UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Warplanes Hit Gaza, Syria

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Israeli warplanes hit Gaza, Syria

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Israeli aircraft hit what the military said were Islamic sites in the Gaza Strip and Syria late Sunday.

In a new flareup a week ahead of fresh general election in the Jewish state, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout Gaza and near the Syrian capital Damascus, a military statement said.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities in either Gaza, which lies to the west of Israel, or Syria, which is to the country's north.

The Israeli military said it had struck "dozens" of targets throughout Gaza.

A military aircraft also fired from the northern Gaza Strip, the army said.

"A hit was identified," it added, with health officials in Gaza saying four people were wounded in the strikes.

In Syria, the Israeli army said it had struck targets outside the capital Damascus, including a base.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several strong explosions shortly before midnight (2200 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks were "near the Damascus international airport".

The Syrian state news agency Sana said "most of the enemy missiles were shot down before reaching their targets," stressing that "no airport" was struck.

Related Topics

Army Syria Israel Gaza Damascus Sunday Jew From Airport Election 2018

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

8 hours ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

10 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.