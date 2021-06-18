UrduPoint.com
Italy Re-imposes Quarantine On Arrivals From Britain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy is reintroducing a five-day quarantine on arrivals from Britain after a spike in coronavirus cases there, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Friday.

"I have signed a new order that... introduces a five day quarantine with a requirement to take a test for those coming from Britain," he wrote on Facebook.

Britain on Thursday recorded 11,007 new daily coronavirus cases, with the emergence of the Delta variant pushing the figure above 10,000 for the first time since late February.

Speranza's order also extends an existing ban on arrivals from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He said it would also allow entry for those arriving from the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan who meet the requirements of the so-called Green Certificate issued by the EU.

That digital Covid certificate, which comes into force on July 1, will demonstrate whether a bearer has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has been recently tested or has acquired immunity from previously contracting the disease and recovering.

Currently those arriving from the United States, Japan and Canada must show a negative coronavirus test and quarantine for 10 days on arrival unless they come on one of a limited number of "Covid-free" flights.

Italy has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks and restrictions in much of the country have been lifted.

